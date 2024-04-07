Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Trading Down 6.1%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.63. 24,819,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 488% from the average session volume of 4,224,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

