AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 42,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,104.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,966.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,728.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $24.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,997 shares of company stock valued at $61,108,338 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,089.61.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

