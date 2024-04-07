Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Avalon as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Further Reading

