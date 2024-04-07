AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target Increased to $5.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $3.80 to $5.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.85% from the stock’s previous close.

AXTI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $137.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.24.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXT will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the second quarter worth $105,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in AXT by 127.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 377,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in AXT during the third quarter worth $60,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

