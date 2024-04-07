B. Riley Trims Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Target Price to $4.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

SPWH stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.76. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 115,830 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

