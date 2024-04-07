Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) PT Lowered to $46.00

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TBBK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other news, Director Stephanie B. Mudick acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,082.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $85,011.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 157,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,419.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie B. Mudick purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,082.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,800 shares of company stock worth $308,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 725,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after buying an additional 323,986 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 281,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 692,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

