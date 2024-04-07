Bank of America Increases Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $124.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,342,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after buying an additional 509,909 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

