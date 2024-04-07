Bank of America Raises Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $124.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.60.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $99.69 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.