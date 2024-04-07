Bank of America Upgrades Tanger (NYSE:SKT) to Neutral

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,889,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,882,000 after purchasing an additional 399,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tanger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,777,000 after buying an additional 44,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tanger by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,538,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,310,000 after buying an additional 82,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tanger by 33.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,533,000 after buying an additional 1,072,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after acquiring an additional 94,887 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
