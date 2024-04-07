Barclays Boosts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $100.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

