Barclays Increases Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $95.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KRUS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 786.07 and a beta of 1.98. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

