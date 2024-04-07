Barclays Trims Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Target Price to $70.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.80.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.
In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
