Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a PE ratio of -21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.61 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -107.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

