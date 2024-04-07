Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Sets New 1-Year High at $185.00

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.26), with a volume of 249521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.50 ($2.23).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Beeks Financial Cloud Group from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 260 ($3.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £118.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18,000.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.71.

In related news, insider Gordon McArthur sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.07), for a total transaction of £3,630,000 ($4,556,866.68). 44.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

