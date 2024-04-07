Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

BLPH opened at $0.06 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $672,650.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.