Benchmark Begins Coverage on DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.70.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $139.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.59, a PEG ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.79. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $9,331,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,281.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $9,331,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,387 shares of company stock worth $68,088,142. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.