Bernard Poznanski Sells 10,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.51, for a total value of C$95,130.00.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.60.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

