BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. On average, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

In other news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $44,279.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $44,279.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy Duross sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $103,436.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $581,804.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,419 shares of company stock valued at $550,058. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,789,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 392,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,120 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.