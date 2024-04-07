Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Trading Up 0.9%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 52,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 72,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Biotricity Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biotricity, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Biotricity

About Biotricity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTCY. State Street Corp increased its position in Biotricity by 586.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 115,595 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Biotricity by 53.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.