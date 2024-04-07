Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Trading Up 0.9%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 52,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 72,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
Biotricity Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.
Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biotricity, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Biotricity
About Biotricity
Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
