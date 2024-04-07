Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as high as C$9.04. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

