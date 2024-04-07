Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 2,180 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

