Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 368 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,088,000 after buying an additional 325,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after buying an additional 1,613,651 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,719,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,755,000 after purchasing an additional 344,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,655,000 after buying an additional 502,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,429 shares in the company, valued at $37,187,078.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,798 shares of company stock worth $8,205,381 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

