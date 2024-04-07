Blue Trust Inc. Buys 509 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 152.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 230.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $88.39.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

