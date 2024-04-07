Blue Trust Inc. Buys 8 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 166,320 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $228,701,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,821,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,748,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE WTM opened at $1,773.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,732.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,583.86. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,319.05 and a 52-week high of $1,849.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

