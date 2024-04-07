Blue Trust Inc. Buys New Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGS. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $2,394,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 44.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance
Shares of TGS stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
