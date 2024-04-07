Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54,076.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $5.69 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

