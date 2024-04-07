Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542,723 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,029 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,528,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,818 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,347,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,486,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 2,025,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CX. Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.37.

CEMEX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

