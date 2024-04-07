Blue Trust Inc. Has $39,000 Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.