Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 224.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after buying an additional 159,483 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,821,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,214,000 after purchasing an additional 251,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

KLIC opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.47. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

