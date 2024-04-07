BMO Capital Markets Increases IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to $4.25

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. CIBC increased their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.52.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 1,960,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

