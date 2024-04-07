Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 0.5% Higher

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $184.66 and last traded at $184.28. Approximately 1,045,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,988,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,642,519,000 after acquiring an additional 892,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

