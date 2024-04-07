Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.70

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 3086650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BORR

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $882.95 million, a P/E ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 3.02.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.38%.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.