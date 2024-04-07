Braze’s (BRZE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $43.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.13. Braze has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $682,873.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,605,920.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $682,873.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,514 shares in the company, valued at $36,605,920.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,153 over the last three months. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after purchasing an additional 480,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after purchasing an additional 263,250 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,090,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

