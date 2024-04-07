Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,349 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 87,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

