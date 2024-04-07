Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Reduced by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. BetterWealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,339.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,289.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,086.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.