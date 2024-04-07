Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.8% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $68,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.7 %

AVGO stock opened at $1,339.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,289.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,086.91.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

