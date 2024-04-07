Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bruker by 8.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,840,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,478,000 after purchasing an additional 594,362 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Bruker by 14.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 422,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bruker by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after buying an additional 71,574 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $90.42 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

