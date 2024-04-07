California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Price Target Cut to $23.50

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.50 to $23.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

California BanCorp Stock Performance

CALB opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 18.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that California BanCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of California BanCorp

In other California BanCorp news, EVP Scott Alexander Myers sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $63,279.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at $495,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in California BanCorp by 2,486.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 300,735 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in California BanCorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 812,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in California BanCorp by 50.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 106,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in California BanCorp by 160.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in California BanCorp in the second quarter worth $390,000. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

