California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

CWT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CWT

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CWT opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.41 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 125.84%.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 58.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.