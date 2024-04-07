Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cameco by 21.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865,085 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,843,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 74.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $49.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.