Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

CANF stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 111.16%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

