Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Target Price to $14.00

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.90% from the company’s previous close.

HUT has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hut 8

Hut 8 Trading Down 7.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUT opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.