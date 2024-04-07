Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,443 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

NKE opened at $88.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.