Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 326 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $635.74 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The stock has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $647.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $11,958,493. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.