Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 1,345 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

