Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 3,136 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $93.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.89. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

