Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 557 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.1% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $455.38 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

