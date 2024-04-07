Canal Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,396 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 2.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

