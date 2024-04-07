Canal Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 454.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,961,000 after buying an additional 4,275,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $274,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

