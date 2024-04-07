Canal Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

MUB opened at $106.44 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.